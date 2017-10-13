Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Mousa Dembele opened the scoring the last time these sides met, in a 4-0 Tottenham win at White Hart Lane

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier returns to the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Left-back Danny Rose, midfielder Mousa Dembele and winger Erik Lamela have all returned to training but remain unavailable.

Bournemouth could be without forward Josh King and winger Ryan Fraser, who are both nursing hamstring problems.

Defender Brad Smith has been ruled out after picking up a hip injury while playing for Australia.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Spurs are third in the table despite having failed to win a home game. A period of adjustment to Wembley was always likely - and I'm not in the 'hoodoo' camp - but there's no way Tottenham can lift the Premier League trophy with one hand tied behind their back.

"Losing at home to Chelsea can happen, drawing to both Burnley and Swansea should not - but Eddie Howe will be saying 'if they can do it, why shouldn't we?'

"But what on earth has happened to the Cherries? Last season they played with such fearless style and panache, but now they look stale in comparison. Signing Begovic, Ake and Defoe should have lifted them to a higher plane, instead they appear to have sunk into a worrying rut."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We're almost there, in terms of getting consistent results. The problem at the start was that the performance weren't there, we have improved now and that gives us confidence.

"Tottenham will be fine there [at Wembley], it's about acclimatising. They're still a very capable and talented team, as you saw in the game against Borussia Dortmund.

"We have to treat it as we're playing Tottenham, not the new stadium."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are still waiting for their first Premier League win at Wembley, but I think it will soon be over because I just don't see Bournemouth holding out the way that, say, Swansea did last month.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W3, D1).

Spurs have won both home games against the Cherries with an aggregate score of 7-0.

Bournemouth's only competitive victory over Spurs came at home in the FA Cup fifth round in 1957.

Tottenham Hotspur

If they fail to win, Spurs would be the only team in Football League history to win four away games without winning any of the opening four at home.

The last time Spurs failed to register a win in their opening three home league games of a season was in 2008.

Tottenham have dropped seven points in their three league games at Wembley. They only dropped four points at White Hart Lane last season.

Harry Kane has attempted 22 shots at home in the league without scoring. His 22 shots away from Wembley have produced six goals.

In fact, Kane's last 13 Premier League goals have all come away from home.

Kane has scored 36 goals from 147 shots in 2017 - Bournemouth have netted 36 times from 371 attempts in the same period.

Bournemouth

This is Bournemouth's first trip to Wembley since the 2-1 FA Trophy final defeat by Grimsby in April 1998.

Bournemouth could lose their opening four away matches of a league season for the first time since 1994-95.

They have won only one of their 12 Premier League away games in 2017 (D4, L7).

The Cherries have kept one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Bournemouth have dropped 42 points from winning positions since 2015-16, more than any other top-flight side.

Matt Ritchie is the only player to score a Premier League goal for Bournemouth against Spurs; it came in the first minute of a 5-1 defeat in October 2015.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 85% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.