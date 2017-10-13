Swansea City v Huddersfield Town

Tammy Abraham scored Swansea City's only home goal this season in the 2-1 defeat to Watford

TEAM NEWS

Swansea midfielder Renato Sanches is out with a thigh strain suffered on Portugal duty.

Forward Wilfried Bony is doubtful with a calf issue, but Nathan Dyer and Ki Sung-yueng are available for selection.

Huddersfield midfielder Danny Williams has recovered from a foot problem, while forward Steve Mounie could also return from his heel injury.

Playmaker Aaron Mooy is expected to play despite travelling back from Australia in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "These are worrying times for Swansea, who only have one more point than they did at this stage last year when Bob Bradley was about to take charge of his first match.

"Seven players have started each league match so far under Paul Clement, but the consistency of selection hasn't been matched by the results, unless you count the part which reads Swansea nil.

"Eight players have begun every game of Huddersfield's first season in the Premier League, but they too need a victory after taking just three points from their last five matches.

"A low-scoring draw might be a logical prediction with both struggling to find goals, but when has logic played any part?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "We feel optimistic our form is going to change.

"When a team comes up from the Championship and it's their first experience of Premier League football you can have that excitement and play without fear.

"They [Huddersfield] have had a heavy loss against Tottenham along with some draws. They have plateaued a little bit."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "Swansea is a very good footballing side and they are able to keep the ball.

"They have at the minute some problems creating chances but on the other side they are very hard to break down. They don't give many chances away and this is exactly what they are about.

"We are aware about this and we will try to find a way to collect as many points as we can on Saturday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

At the moment it looks like these two teams are going to be involved in the relegation battle, which makes the outcome even more important - especially to Swansea.

This is a game the Welsh side really do need to win, and I think they will find a way of doing that.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first top-flight meeting.

Swansea won 1-0 away in the most recent encounter, a League One fixture in 2008.

However, Huddersfield have won their last two league games in Swansea.

Swansea City

Swansea have recorded one victory in their last seven Premier League games (D2, L4).

They have lost their opening three home games for the first time in the club's history.

However, Paul Clement's side are one point better off than at this stage last season under Francesco Guidolin.

Tammy Abraham scored in both of Bristol City's Championship matches against Huddersfield last season.

Leon Britton scored in Swansea's 2-2 home draw against Huddersfield in League One in 2006.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's opening day win at Crystal Palace is their only victory in their last 18 top-flight away games (D6, L11).

The Terriers are winless in five Premier League matches (D3, L2).

They could go four consecutive games without scoring for the first time since August 2004.

This is Huddersfield's first top-flight match in Wales since a 2-1 victory at Cardiff City in September 1955.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has kept four Premier League clean sheets this season. Only David de Gea has more, with six.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.