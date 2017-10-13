Hibernian v Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat Hibs in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final

Hibernian hope to have both David Gray and Anthony Stokes available to face Aberdeen on Saturday, following injury and illness, respectively.

Ross Turnbull will start in goal with Ofir Marciano having missed training while his wife gave birth. Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine remain out.

The trip to Easter Road will come too soon for Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey, who has had groin surgery.

Danny Harvie and Andy Considine are free to play but Craig Storie is out.

MATCH STATS

Hibernian have failed to beat Aberdeen in their past seven league (D2 L5) and are without a home league win against the Dons in nine matches (D4 L5).

However, Hibs beat Aberdeen in a 2015 League Cup tie.

The Dons have won eight of their past nine matches on the road (D1), scoring 26 and conceding seven during this spell.

Adam Rooney's hat-trick last time out against St Johnstone was the sixth league hat-trick of his career.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "The Celtic performance [drawing 2-2 away] didn't surprise me and the boys have no excuses now. That's the level they can play at and the quality of performance they can produce.

"The way they handled the game and the circumstances was everything I wanted and what I knew I could get from the the team.

"They now need to maintain that level and if they do, we'll have a great season. We have three great games coming up - Aberdeen, Celtic again in the Betfred Cup, then Hearts. Three screamers. That can help us get the boys focused.

"It's a good marker for how good we can be. We've already proved ourselves in Glasgow by beating Rangers and almost winning at Celtic Park.

"So we can play really well against the best. It's the other games that worry me in terms of the mentality of the team. Subconsciously it's easy to get yourself up for these games. It flows. Now I want us to take that approach into every game.

"They tend to lose their way at times. I've seen it a couple of times this season and I don't want to see it again. But when they perform like they did last time they have no excuses for any abject performance now.

"I've been really impressed with [Aberdeen]. [Manager] Derek [McInnes] has lost Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Ryan Jack but then recruited really good players to replace them.

"They have started the league season really strongly - and that's where we want to get to. But I think we've got a bit to do that, although we have started the process as we want to break into the top three or four bracket."

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason: "It's one of them where you want to be as fit as you can for [the World Cup finals], but my focus is on Aberdeen now and trying to keep that first spot in the league and trying to do well in the next couple [of games].

"We go into every game to win it, and I think we have a team to challenge for top spot this year, and hopefully we can continue that."