Hamilton Academical v Motherwell

Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton and Motherwell will meet for the first time this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Midfielder Ali Crawford has joined Hamilton Academical's lengthy injury list before Saturday's Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

Crawford's knee injury keeps him out while Argentine forward Antonio Rojano is likely to miss out again as he waits for a work permit.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has close to a full squad for the Lanarkshire derby.

Only George Newell and Deimantas Petravicius are unavailable.

MATCH STATS

Hamilton lost four consecutive games before the international break.

Motherwell have won five of their past seven games in all competitions.

Hamilton have failed to beat Motherwell in the league in their past six attempts (D3 L3), after winning four of the previous five (L1).

Motherwell are unbeaten in their past three trips to New Douglas Park (W2 D1) keeping two clean sheets.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Hamilton boss Martin Canning: "It just seems that every wee thing turns into a big one (injury). Gary Woods, Michael Devlin, George Saris, Grant Gillespie, Ali Crawford and David Templeton are all big players for us.

"It's not as if they are squad players, they're all guys who would probably start if they were fit, but it's an opportunity for six guys to come into the team and make sure they take their opportunities."

"It's going to be a big game and a local derby as well, there's no motivation needed.

"When you look at the next four, we have Motherwell, Ross County, Partick Thistle and Dundee, so they're huge games against teams around us and ones we need to pick points up from."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We train on Astroturf but we don't change the way we play for anybody. We have been quite successful with it.

"We are well aware of the other team's threats and the pitch does make a difference, they are used to playing on it, but we have been on Astro all week as well, so that's not an excuse. We will deal with it.

"We put a lot into games, we do a lot of running and a lot of pressing, so it was nice to give them a couple of days off and refresh.

"But they have come back firing again. I have actually had to hold them back in training from kicking lumps out of each other as well. That's the tempo we have created, which is good.

"A local derby, the bragging rights, we will take a lot of fans down, it does make it a little bit more spicy and it will be a physical battle, there will be no doubt about that."