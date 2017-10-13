Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle have scored 13 goals between them so far this season

Partick Thistle have an unchanged squad for Saturday's visit of Kilmarnock, who are bottom of the Premiership and below Thistle on goals scored.

Christie Elliott faces up to six months out after ankle surgery while Abdul Osman, Callum Booth and Mustapha Dumbuya remain on the sidelines.

Gary Fraser is nearing a return and is due to play for the under-20s soon.

Killie have fresh injury worries but are still without Iain Wilson, Gary Dicker and Greg Kiltie.

The visitors will be taken by caretaker manager Paul McDonald following Lee McCulloch's departure before the international break.

Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock have met 22 times in the Premiership, with the Jags claiming just four victories (D10 L8)

However, Thistle are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against Killie.

Of their 10 Premiership visits to Firhill, Kilmarnock have lost just once (W2 D7).

The Jags are currently on a winless run of 14 league matches (D4 L10) and have conceded 34 goals during that spell.

Killie have not kept a clean sheet in their past 12 league matches, and the five goals they have scored in the league this season is the lowest of all the teams in the Premiership.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "It's always precarious, that's the role we are in. It's down to results. Thankfully the board backed me last year and hopefully they will do that again.

"But we are not silly, we know they won't do that for ever. We have got to get results and we go into a run of games where it's crucial now. We play the teams round about us, three or four massive games.

"Christie Elliott is going to be out for four to six months because of the fracture, and he had a lot of ligament damage as well.

"It's a big blow, he has been one of our most consistent players. We are gutted for him, he is a really good lad as well.

"The nature of the injury and the manner it happened was really horrible. He's a good pro and he looks after himself so maybe it will be four months rather than six."

Kilmarnock caretaker manager Paul McDonald: "It's not about me. It's about the players. It's about how they train and prepare.

"All we have been asked to do is come in, facilitate the training and make sure the players are fit and ready to go for Saturday.

"How far do I see this going? Until tomorrow. After that, who knows what happens? That will be a decision for the board.

"But management has never been something that is top of my list, to be honest. I enjoy working with the youngsters in the academy.

"I've been at this club for a long time and anything I'm asked to do, I'll step up and help as well I can. But I will be sneaking back into the shadows once the new manager has been named.

"I don't really have any nerves about Saturday. I'm just excited about going to Partick Thistle because it's a big game for us."