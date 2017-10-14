Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|12
|9
|1
|2
|21
|12
|9
|28
|2
|Notts County
|12
|8
|2
|2
|22
|12
|10
|26
|3
|Luton
|12
|7
|3
|2
|23
|10
|13
|24
|4
|Wycombe
|12
|7
|3
|2
|25
|18
|7
|24
|5
|Coventry
|12
|7
|2
|3
|14
|6
|8
|23
|6
|Accrington
|12
|7
|2
|3
|21
|15
|6
|23
|7
|Stevenage
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|13
|6
|21
|8
|Newport
|12
|6
|3
|3
|17
|12
|5
|21
|9
|Mansfield
|12
|5
|4
|3
|18
|15
|3
|19
|10
|Lincoln City
|12
|5
|4
|3
|15
|13
|2
|19
|11
|Swindon
|12
|6
|1
|5
|17
|16
|1
|19
|12
|Cheltenham
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|14
|2
|17
|13
|Grimsby
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|19
|-3
|17
|14
|Cambridge
|12
|5
|1
|6
|12
|14
|-2
|16
|15
|Colchester
|12
|4
|3
|5
|18
|18
|0
|15
|16
|Carlisle
|12
|4
|2
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|14
|17
|Crewe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|18
|-5
|14
|18
|Crawley
|12
|4
|1
|7
|12
|14
|-2
|13
|19
|Barnet
|12
|3
|3
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|12
|20
|Yeovil
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|26
|-9
|12
|21
|Morecambe
|12
|2
|4
|6
|10
|17
|-7
|10
|22
|Forest Green
|12
|1
|3
|8
|11
|27
|-16
|6
|23
|Port Vale
|12
|1
|2
|9
|9
|19
|-10
|5
|24
|Chesterfield
|12
|1
|2
|9
|10
|25
|-15
|5
