League Two
Forest Green15:00Newport
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Robbie Willmott
Newport utility player Robbie Willmott is likely to be missing for the Exiles

Reece Brown should return for Forest Green after illness, but defender Manny Monthe is out with a facial injury.

Liam Noble's contract has been cancelled by mutual consent and he has rejoined former club Notts County.

Newport left-back Calaum Jahraldo-Martin misses out with hamstring trouble and midfielder Robbie Willmott is likely to be absent again because of a knee problem.

James Bittner is suspended after being sent off from the bench at Crawley.

Saturday 14th October 2017

  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00NewportNewport County
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • LutonLuton Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00ExeterExeter City
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter129122112928
2Notts County1282222121026
3Luton1273223101324
4Wycombe127322518724
5Coventry12723146823
6Accrington127232115623
7Stevenage126331913621
8Newport126331712521
9Mansfield125431815319
10Lincoln City125431513219
11Swindon126151716119
12Cheltenham125251614217
13Grimsby125251619-317
14Cambridge125161214-216
15Colchester124351818015
16Carlisle124261517-214
17Crewe124261318-514
18Crawley124171214-213
19Barnet123361516-112
20Yeovil123361726-912
21Morecambe122461017-710
22Forest Green121381127-166
23Port Vale12129919-105
24Chesterfield121291025-155
