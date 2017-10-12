Forest Green Rovers v Newport County
Reece Brown should return for Forest Green after illness, but defender Manny Monthe is out with a facial injury.
Liam Noble's contract has been cancelled by mutual consent and he has rejoined former club Notts County.
Newport left-back Calaum Jahraldo-Martin misses out with hamstring trouble and midfielder Robbie Willmott is likely to be absent again because of a knee problem.
James Bittner is suspended after being sent off from the bench at Crawley.