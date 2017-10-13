Fulham v Preston North End
Fulham captain Tom Cairney (knee) remains sidelined but left-back Rafa Soares and forward Floyd Ayite are both back in contention to face Preston.
Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) is expected to be out for three months while Lucas Piazon (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.
Preston will be without the suspended Darnell Fisher while Tommy Spurr is a doubt after picking up a knock.
Paul Gallagher, John Welsh and Ben Pearson have all returned to training, but Pearson may not feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 19%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham have won each of their last three league games against Preston, last winning four in a row between October 1991 and January 1993.
- The Lilywhites are aiming to end a five-match winless league run against Fulham (D2 L3), with their last win coming in October 2000 at Craven Cottage.
- No Championship side has hit the woodwork more than Fulham this season (9, level with Bristol City).
- Preston boss Alex Neil has won just one of his last 15 league games against sides from London (D6 L8), beating Brentford 5-0 with Norwich in December 2016.
- Fulham have used just five English players in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side.
- Preston have conceded just six league goals this season, less than half they had conceded after 11 games last season (14).