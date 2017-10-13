Fulham v Preston North End

Floyd Ayite has scored one goal in six appearances for Fulham this season

Fulham captain Tom Cairney (knee) remains sidelined but left-back Rafa Soares and forward Floyd Ayite are both back in contention to face Preston.

Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) is expected to be out for three months while Lucas Piazon (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

Preston will be without the suspended Darnell Fisher while Tommy Spurr is a doubt after picking up a knock.

Paul Gallagher, John Welsh and Ben Pearson have all returned to training, but Pearson may not feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 26% Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts