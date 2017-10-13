Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Simon Grayson's Sunderland will start the match 23rd in the Championship

Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore is expected to be involved against QPR after returning from a 10-month injury absence before the international break.

Striker Lewis Grabban (hamstring) has missed the past five matches but is close to a comeback.

Jordan Cousins could be added to the QPR squad for the first time this season following a hamstring injury.

Defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are all sidelined.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 28% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts