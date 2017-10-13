Championship
Sunderland15:00QPR
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson
Simon Grayson's Sunderland will start the match 23rd in the Championship
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore is expected to be involved against QPR after returning from a 10-month injury absence before the international break.

Striker Lewis Grabban (hamstring) has missed the past five matches but is close to a comeback.

Jordan Cousins could be added to the QPR squad for the first time this season following a hamstring injury.

Defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are all sidelined.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 28%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sunderland haven't lost any of their last 10 league matches against QPR in the second tier (W6 D4). Their last defeat was in May 1973, four days after winning the FA Cup final against Leeds.
  • QPR have beaten Sunderland in their last three league encounters, all in the Premier League between 2013 and 2015.
  • Black Cats manager Simon Grayson hasn't lost any of his last seven league meetings with QPR (W4 D3) since a 3-2 defeat as Blackpool boss in March 2008.
  • However, Grayson's heaviest home defeat as a manager came against an Ian Holloway side - Grayson's Leeds were hammered 5-0 by Blackpool in November 2011.
  • QPR haven't won an away Championship match against a side who were relegated from the Premier League the previous season since beating Derby in January 2009, drawing nine and losing five since.
  • Sunderland haven't failed to win any of their opening six home league games of a season since 2005-06, when they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired