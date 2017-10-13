Championship
Norwich15:00Hull
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Hull City

Mario Vrancic
Mario Vrancic has made seven appearances for Norwich since signing from Darmstadt in June
Norwich are without forward Marley Watkins, who starts a three-game ban following his sending off at Reading.

Midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) and defender Marco Stiepermann (groin) may return after recovering from injuries.

Hull City full-back Stephen Kingsley is out for at least a month after surgery on his groin, so Max Clark will continue to deputise.

Striker Frazier Campbell (knee) is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Birmingham.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 26%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich have only lost one of their last eight home league games against the Tigers (W5 D2), a 2-0 defeat in September 2010.
  • Hull have only lost one of their last six league games against the Canaries (W3 D2) but it was their most recent clash in January 2014 in the Premier League.
  • Since losing 4-0 to Millwall in August, Norwich have won four and drawn two of their six league matches and conceded only one goal.
  • Despite being in the bottom half of the table, Hull have scored more goals than any other Championship side this season (22) - however, only four of those have come away from home.
  • James Maddison has been involved in all of Norwich's last four Championship goals (two goals, two assists).
  • Kamil Grosicki has been involved in 10 goals (three goals, seven assists) in 25 league matches for Hull - however only one of those 10 goal involvements came away from the KCOM Stadium.

Saturday 14th October 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
