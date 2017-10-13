Norwich City v Hull City

Mario Vrancic has made seven appearances for Norwich since signing from Darmstadt in June

Norwich are without forward Marley Watkins, who starts a three-game ban following his sending off at Reading.

Midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) and defender Marco Stiepermann (groin) may return after recovering from injuries.

Hull City full-back Stephen Kingsley is out for at least a month after surgery on his groin, so Max Clark will continue to deputise.

Striker Frazier Campbell (knee) is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Birmingham.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts