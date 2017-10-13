Norwich City v Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Norwich are without forward Marley Watkins, who starts a three-game ban following his sending off at Reading.
Midfielder Mario Vrancic (calf) and defender Marco Stiepermann (groin) may return after recovering from injuries.
Hull City full-back Stephen Kingsley is out for at least a month after surgery on his groin, so Max Clark will continue to deputise.
Striker Frazier Campbell (knee) is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Birmingham.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have only lost one of their last eight home league games against the Tigers (W5 D2), a 2-0 defeat in September 2010.
- Hull have only lost one of their last six league games against the Canaries (W3 D2) but it was their most recent clash in January 2014 in the Premier League.
- Since losing 4-0 to Millwall in August, Norwich have won four and drawn two of their six league matches and conceded only one goal.
- Despite being in the bottom half of the table, Hull have scored more goals than any other Championship side this season (22) - however, only four of those have come away from home.
- James Maddison has been involved in all of Norwich's last four Championship goals (two goals, two assists).
- Kamil Grosicki has been involved in 10 goals (three goals, seven assists) in 25 league matches for Hull - however only one of those 10 goal involvements came away from the KCOM Stadium.