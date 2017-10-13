Sheffield United v Ipswich Town

From the section

Leon Clarke has scored four goals this season

Sheffield United will be without full-back George Baldock (calf) so Kieron Freeman (ribs) will return.

Forwards Leon Clarke and David Brookes could come back in after coming on during the loss at Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring), but striker David McGoldrick and defender Tommy Smith are available after similar injuries.

Tristan Nydam (groin), Flynn Downes (thigh) and Adam Webster (ankle) are also fit again.

SAM's prediction Home win 57% Draw 25% Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts