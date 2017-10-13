Championship
Sheffield United v Ipswich Town

Leon Clarke
Leon Clarke has scored four goals this season
Sheffield United will be without full-back George Baldock (calf) so Kieron Freeman (ribs) will return.

Forwards Leon Clarke and David Brookes could come back in after coming on during the loss at Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring), but striker David McGoldrick and defender Tommy Smith are available after similar injuries.

Tristan Nydam (groin), Flynn Downes (thigh) and Adam Webster (ankle) are also fit again.

Match facts

  • This is these sides' first meeting in any competition since February 2011 - Ipswich won 3-0 at Portman Road, with the Blades having Rob Kozluk and Lee Williamson sent off.
  • The Tractor Boys won both Championship games against Sheffield United in the 2010-11 season - they last won three league games in a row against them in May 1999.
  • Under Chris Wilder, Sheffield United's win percentage at Bramall Lane in league games is 75%; they have won 21 of 28 games.
  • Mick McCarthy is winless in his last 17 away matches in the month of October (D8 L9) in all competitions, since a 3-2 win at Watford in October 2008.
  • Leon Clarke has been involved in 11 goals in his last 12 league starts for Sheffield United (nine goals, two assists).
  • Ipswich forward David McGoldrick has been involved in five goals in his last four Championship games (three goals, two assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
