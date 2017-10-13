Sheffield United v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United will be without full-back George Baldock (calf) so Kieron Freeman (ribs) will return.
Forwards Leon Clarke and David Brookes could come back in after coming on during the loss at Nottingham Forest.
Ipswich will be without midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring), but striker David McGoldrick and defender Tommy Smith are available after similar injuries.
Tristan Nydam (groin), Flynn Downes (thigh) and Adam Webster (ankle) are also fit again.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 18%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is these sides' first meeting in any competition since February 2011 - Ipswich won 3-0 at Portman Road, with the Blades having Rob Kozluk and Lee Williamson sent off.
- The Tractor Boys won both Championship games against Sheffield United in the 2010-11 season - they last won three league games in a row against them in May 1999.
- Under Chris Wilder, Sheffield United's win percentage at Bramall Lane in league games is 75%; they have won 21 of 28 games.
- Mick McCarthy is winless in his last 17 away matches in the month of October (D8 L9) in all competitions, since a 3-2 win at Watford in October 2008.
- Leon Clarke has been involved in 11 goals in his last 12 league starts for Sheffield United (nine goals, two assists).
- Ipswich forward David McGoldrick has been involved in five goals in his last four Championship games (three goals, two assists).