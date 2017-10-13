Leeds United v Reading

Pontus Jansson has made nine appearances this season

Leeds United pair Pontus Jansson and Eunan O'Kane have been passed fit for the home game against Reading.

Defender Jansson missed both of Sweden's World Cup qualifiers after badly bruising his arm, while O'Kane is set to recover from a rib injury.

Reading will be without defender Jordan Obita after the full-back was ruled out for the season following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Midfielders Stephen Quinn (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) are also out.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 25% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Leeds have done well so far this season, they're a difficult team to face at home. They've got a good feeling despite losing the past two games and they'll want to have a result at home.

Media playback is not supported on this device The Royals boss Jaap Stam knows Leeds will want to improve after two successive defeats.

"They play in a certain way, slightly differently to last season as well, they want to play a bit more football.

"They've got a good team, but for us we want to get a good result as well and do the things that we can do very well."

Match facts