Championship
Leeds15:00Reading
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Reading

Pontus Jansson
Pontus Jansson has made nine appearances this season
Leeds United pair Pontus Jansson and Eunan O'Kane have been passed fit for the home game against Reading.

Defender Jansson missed both of Sweden's World Cup qualifiers after badly bruising his arm, while O'Kane is set to recover from a rib injury.

Reading will be without defender Jordan Obita after the full-back was ruled out for the season following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Midfielders Stephen Quinn (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) are also out.

SAM's prediction
Home win 52%Draw 25%Away win 23%

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Leeds have done well so far this season, they're a difficult team to face at home. They've got a good feeling despite losing the past two games and they'll want to have a result at home.

The Royals boss Jaap Stam knows Leeds will want to improve after two successive defeats.

"They play in a certain way, slightly differently to last season as well, they want to play a bit more football.

"They've got a good team, but for us we want to get a good result as well and do the things that we can do very well."

Match facts

  • Leeds have won their past two home league games against Reading since a run of five without a win between April 2006 and October 2014.
  • Reading had 77% possession at Elland Road last season, completing 492 more passes than Leeds, but still lost 2-0.
  • Leeds have kept 14 clean sheets in their past 19 home league games, conceding only nine goals.
  • Reading are winless in six matches in all competitions (D2 L4), their worst run under Jaap Stam.
  • Leeds have used the most non-English players in the Championship this season (17), while Reading have used the second most (16, level with Wolves).
  • Sone Aluko has assisted three goals in his past three Championship games - he also assisted once against Leeds for Fulham last season.

Saturday 14th October 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
