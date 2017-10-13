Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Jonathan Kodjia scored the Villa goal in Steve Bruce's first game in charge in October 2016

Wolves have defender Conor Coady available again after suspension for the local derby at home to Aston Villa.

Coady missed Wolves' 4-0 win at Burton prior to the international break, after being sent off at former club Sheffield United in the previous game.

Seventh-placed Villa are without Andre Green (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (damaged kidney) for the meeting with second-placed Wolves at Molineux.

Late checks will be made on Mile Jedinak (groin) and Keinan Davis (hip).

Henri Lansbury (knee) could also be available to Villa boss Steve Bruce, who marks the end of his first year in charge.

But Wales international Neil Taylor remains banned, Villa having failed in their appeal against his red card in the 1-0 win over Bolton - their last game before the international break.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 28% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts