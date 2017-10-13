Championship
Wolves17:30Aston Villa
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Jonathan Kodjia
Jonathan Kodjia scored the Villa goal in Steve Bruce's first game in charge in October 2016
Wolves have defender Conor Coady available again after suspension for the local derby at home to Aston Villa.

Coady missed Wolves' 4-0 win at Burton prior to the international break, after being sent off at former club Sheffield United in the previous game.

Seventh-placed Villa are without Andre Green (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (damaged kidney) for the meeting with second-placed Wolves at Molineux.

Late checks will be made on Mile Jedinak (groin) and Keinan Davis (hip).

Henri Lansbury (knee) could also be available to Villa boss Steve Bruce, who marks the end of his first year in charge.

But Wales international Neil Taylor remains banned, Villa having failed in their appeal against his red card in the 1-0 win over Bolton - their last game before the international break.

Match facts

  • Steve Bruce's first game in charge of Villa was against Wolves a year ago - a 1-1 draw in a game of two penalties when Helder Costa cancelled out Jonathan Kodja's 15th-minute strike.
  • Wolves then won the return at Molineux in January, when Joe Mason got the only goal, once again in the 15th minute. It was their first home win against Villa since May 1978.
  • This is the 107th league meeting between Wolves and Aston Villa but only the third time the two old rivals, both of them Football League founder members in 1888, have met in the second tier.
  • Leo Bonatini, who has four goals and four assists to his name this season, is the only Championship player this season to have both scored and assisted four or more.
  • Steve Bruce, who was very close to getting the Wolves job in 2012, has taken just one point from his most recent five league visits. His last victory at Molineux was in April 2007, when his Birmingham City side won 3-2.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

