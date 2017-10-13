Championship
Bolton15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Gary Hooper
Gary Hooper (centre) has scored seven league goals this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Winless Bolton Wanderers are looking to end a run of eight successive Championship defeats.

Winger Filipe Morais returns after a one-match ban while midfielder Josh Vela (ankle) could come back into the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ribs) could return after missing the past two league games.

Trio Glenn Loovens (hip), Sam Hutchinson and Jack Hunt (both knee) are all back.

SAM's prediction
Home win 21%Draw 24%Away win 55%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost just one of their last 10 home matches against the Owls in all competitions (W5 D4), a 1-0 defeat on Boxing Day 2012.
  • Wednesday beat Bolton in their last league encounter in January 2016 - they have not won back-to-back league games against the Trotters since January 1996.
  • Despite playing for the team with the fewest Championship goals this season (4), striker Gary Madine has had more shots on target than any other player in the division (15).
  • Jordan Rhodes has scored four goals in his last two appearances at the Macron Stadium against Bolton - he scored braces for Wednesday (in a 3-2 League Cup defeat earlier this season) and Middlesbrough (a 2-1 win in April 2016 in the Championship). Rhodes has only scored more goals against Charlton (11) in his career than against Bolton (8) in all competitions.
  • Bolton could become just the third team in the history of the Football League to lose their opening six home league games of a season after Newport County in 1970-71 (fourth tier) and Watford in 1990-91 (second tier).
  • Gary Hooper has already scored more league goals this season in 11 appearances (7) than he managed in 23 league games last season (6).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired