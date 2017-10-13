Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday
Winless Bolton Wanderers are looking to end a run of eight successive Championship defeats.
Winger Filipe Morais returns after a one-match ban while midfielder Josh Vela (ankle) could come back into the squad.
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ribs) could return after missing the past two league games.
Trio Glenn Loovens (hip), Sam Hutchinson and Jack Hunt (both knee) are all back.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost just one of their last 10 home matches against the Owls in all competitions (W5 D4), a 1-0 defeat on Boxing Day 2012.
- Wednesday beat Bolton in their last league encounter in January 2016 - they have not won back-to-back league games against the Trotters since January 1996.
- Despite playing for the team with the fewest Championship goals this season (4), striker Gary Madine has had more shots on target than any other player in the division (15).
- Jordan Rhodes has scored four goals in his last two appearances at the Macron Stadium against Bolton - he scored braces for Wednesday (in a 3-2 League Cup defeat earlier this season) and Middlesbrough (a 2-1 win in April 2016 in the Championship). Rhodes has only scored more goals against Charlton (11) in his career than against Bolton (8) in all competitions.
- Bolton could become just the third team in the history of the Football League to lose their opening six home league games of a season after Newport County in 1970-71 (fourth tier) and Watford in 1990-91 (second tier).
- Gary Hooper has already scored more league goals this season in 11 appearances (7) than he managed in 23 league games last season (6).