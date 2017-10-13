Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

From the section

Gary Hooper (centre) has scored seven league goals this season

Winless Bolton Wanderers are looking to end a run of eight successive Championship defeats.

Winger Filipe Morais returns after a one-match ban while midfielder Josh Vela (ankle) could come back into the squad.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ribs) could return after missing the past two league games.

Trio Glenn Loovens (hip), Sam Hutchinson and Jack Hunt (both knee) are all back.

SAM's prediction Home win 21% Draw 24% Away win 55%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts