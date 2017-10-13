Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom (back) and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) are available after injuries.
Aston Villa loanee Gary Gardner remains sidelined after picking up a leg injury in his Tykes debut.
Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk has no new injury or suspension concerns for the trip to Oakwell.
Striker Rudy Gestede is making good progress after undergoing thigh surgery and could return to action by the end of the month.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 22%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 52%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Barnsley have won four of their last five home league matches against Middlesbrough (L1), winning most recently in October 2013.
- Middlesbrough did, however, win on their last trip to Oakwell in the FA Cup in January 2015, winning 2-0 in the third round with goals from Jelle Vossen and Daniel Ayala.
- The Tykes have kept one clean sheet in their last 18 games in all competitions, a 3-0 win over Sunderland in August.
- Britt Assombalonga has scored one goal in his last 15 Football League games in the month of October.
- Barnsley have collected two wins in their last 14 attempts at Oakwell in the Championship (D8 L4).
- Only Preston (3) have conceded fewer away Championship goals than Middlesbrough (4) this season.