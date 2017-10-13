Championship
Barnsley15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Andy Yiadom
Andy Yiadom has made two appearances this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom (back) and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) are available after injuries.

Aston Villa loanee Gary Gardner remains sidelined after picking up a leg injury in his Tykes debut.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk has no new injury or suspension concerns for the trip to Oakwell.

Striker Rudy Gestede is making good progress after undergoing thigh surgery and could return to action by the end of the month.

SAM's prediction
Home win 22%Draw 26%Away win 52%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have won four of their last five home league matches against Middlesbrough (L1), winning most recently in October 2013.
  • Middlesbrough did, however, win on their last trip to Oakwell in the FA Cup in January 2015, winning 2-0 in the third round with goals from Jelle Vossen and Daniel Ayala.
  • The Tykes have kept one clean sheet in their last 18 games in all competitions, a 3-0 win over Sunderland in August.
  • Britt Assombalonga has scored one goal in his last 15 Football League games in the month of October.
  • Barnsley have collected two wins in their last 14 attempts at Oakwell in the Championship (D8 L4).
  • Only Preston (3) have conceded fewer away Championship goals than Middlesbrough (4) this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

