Championship
Brentford15:00Millwall
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Millwall

Lasse Vibe
Lasse Vibe scored 16 goals for Brentford last season but did not find the net in his first four appearances in 2017-18
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe is available again after missing almost two months with a heel injury.

Defenders John Egan (concussion) and Andreas Bjelland (hamstring) may return, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) could miss the rest of the season.

Millwall centre-back Byron Webster is a long-term absentee after damaging his cruciate ligament.

Midfielder Shaun Williams (knee) is also on the sidelines, but striker Tom Elliot is back in contention.

SAM's prediction
Home win 49%Draw 25%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Eight of the last 11 league meetings between the sides at Griffin Park have ended as draws.
  • Millwall's last win over Brentford in the second tier came in January 1993 - they won 6-1, which remains the last time they scored six goals in a second tier match.
  • Brentford haven't won any of their last seven home matches in all competitions (D4 L3) their worst run since December 2006 (a run of 11).
  • Millwall manager Neil Harris scored a hat-trick when these sides met at Griffin Park in April 2000, helping the Lions to a 3-1 victory.
  • Brentford's Romaine Sawyers has created the most chances without providing an assist in the Championship this season (24).
  • Lee Gregory has found the net in each of his previous two league appearances against the Bees for Millwall, scoring two goals.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

