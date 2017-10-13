Brentford v Millwall

From the section

Lasse Vibe scored 16 goals for Brentford last season but did not find the net in his first four appearances in 2017-18

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe is available again after missing almost two months with a heel injury.

Defenders John Egan (concussion) and Andreas Bjelland (hamstring) may return, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) could miss the rest of the season.

Millwall centre-back Byron Webster is a long-term absentee after damaging his cruciate ligament.

Midfielder Shaun Williams (knee) is also on the sidelines, but striker Tom Elliot is back in contention.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 25% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts