Brentford v Millwall
Brentford forward Lasse Vibe is available again after missing almost two months with a heel injury.
Defenders John Egan (concussion) and Andreas Bjelland (hamstring) may return, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) could miss the rest of the season.
Millwall centre-back Byron Webster is a long-term absentee after damaging his cruciate ligament.
Midfielder Shaun Williams (knee) is also on the sidelines, but striker Tom Elliot is back in contention.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Eight of the last 11 league meetings between the sides at Griffin Park have ended as draws.
- Millwall's last win over Brentford in the second tier came in January 1993 - they won 6-1, which remains the last time they scored six goals in a second tier match.
- Brentford haven't won any of their last seven home matches in all competitions (D4 L3) their worst run since December 2006 (a run of 11).
- Millwall manager Neil Harris scored a hat-trick when these sides met at Griffin Park in April 2000, helping the Lions to a 3-1 victory.
- Brentford's Romaine Sawyers has created the most chances without providing an assist in the Championship this season (24).
- Lee Gregory has found the net in each of his previous two league appearances against the Bees for Millwall, scoring two goals.