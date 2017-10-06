BBC Sport - Georgia 0-1 Wales: Chris Coleman says gameplan worked and Wales welcome pressure
Gameplan worked and we welcome pressure - Coleman
- From the section Football
Wales manager Chris Coleman says their gameplan worked after a 1-0 away victory to Georgia in World Cup qualifying and that his side "welcome the pressure" as they host Ireland on Monday to decide who will go through to the play-offs as second in group D.
MATCH REPORT: Georgia 0-1 Wales
