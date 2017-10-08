World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Germany5Azerbaijan1

Shkodran Mustafi injured as Germany thrash Azerbaijan to complete 100% record

Shkodran Mustafi
Shkodran Mustafi picked up the injury in the build-up to Azerbaijan's goal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi limped off with a first-half injury as World Cup holders Germany completed a 100% record in Group C by thrashing Azerbaijan.

Mustafi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring problem in the build-up to Ramil Seydaev's equaliser.

He was helped from the pitch before being replaced by Matthias Ginter.

Joachim Low's side found their feet after the break with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can among the scorers.

Germany won all 10 of their group matches, scoring a record 43 goals in the process. They are the second European team to win 10 of 10 matches in a qualifying campaign after Spain, who went on to win in 2010.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka scored twice in Kaiserslautern, a superb backheel from a corner and a neat finish from Leroy Sane's cut-back, with Sandro Wagner of Hoffenheim becoming the first player to score five times in his first five caps since Ronald Worm in 1978 when he headed home.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was credited with a header which took a huge deflection and Can scored the pick of the bunch with a blistering 25-yard strike.

Line-ups

Germany

  • 12Leno
  • 2MustafiSubstituted forGinterat 36'minutes
  • 18Kimmich
  • 6SüleSubstituted forRüdigerat 22'minutes
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forYounesat 70'minutes
  • 14Can
  • 23Sané
  • 20Brandt
  • 10Stindl
  • 19Goretzka
  • 9Wagner

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Plattenhardt
  • 4Ginter
  • 5Hummels
  • 15Younes
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 17Boateng
  • 21Rudy
  • 22ter Stegen

Azerbaijan

  • 1Aghayev
  • 3Mirzabekov
  • 6Huseynov
  • 15Abisov
  • 18Xalilzada
  • 2Qarayev
  • 22IsmayilovSubstituted forGurbanovat 77'minutes
  • 19Amirquliyev
  • 20Almeida de OliveiraBooked at 45mins
  • 16HuseynovSubstituted forNazarovat 69'minutes
  • 11SeydaevSubstituted forAlasgarovat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Pashaev
  • 5Abbasov
  • 8Dadashov
  • 9Alasgarov
  • 10Gurbanov
  • 12Nazirov
  • 13Nazarov
  • 14Sadiqov
  • 17Madatov
  • 21Quliyev
  • 23Balayev
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1.

Foul by Amin Younes (Germany).

Magomed Mirzabekov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Leroy Sané (Germany).

Attempt missed. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Richard Almeida.

Substitution

Substitution, Azerbaijan. Namig Alasgarov replaces Ramil Seydaev.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

Attempt blocked. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ramil Seydaev.

Attempt missed. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Magomed Mirzabekov (Azerbaijan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Rahid Amirquliyev.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).

Attempt missed. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Substitution

Substitution, Azerbaijan. Ruslan Gurbanov replaces Afran Ismayilov.

Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amin Younes.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kamran Aghayev.

Attempt saved. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Amin Younes replaces Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov replaces Cavid Huseynov.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 4, Azerbaijan 1. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Attempt saved. Cavid Huseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 3, Azerbaijan 1. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Magomed Mirzabekov.

Lars Stindl (Germany) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 2, Azerbaijan 1. Sandro Wagner (Germany) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.

Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cavid Huseynov (Azerbaijan).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kamran Aghayev (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Second Half

Second Half begins Germany 1, Azerbaijan 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Germany 1, Azerbaijan 1.

Attempt missed. Lars Stindl (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

