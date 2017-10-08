Match ends, Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1.
Shkodran Mustafi injured as Germany thrash Azerbaijan to complete 100% record
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi limped off with a first-half injury as World Cup holders Germany completed a 100% record in Group C by thrashing Azerbaijan.
Mustafi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring problem in the build-up to Ramil Seydaev's equaliser.
He was helped from the pitch before being replaced by Matthias Ginter.
Joachim Low's side found their feet after the break with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can among the scorers.
Germany won all 10 of their group matches, scoring a record 43 goals in the process. They are the second European team to win 10 of 10 matches in a qualifying campaign after Spain, who went on to win in 2010.
Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka scored twice in Kaiserslautern, a superb backheel from a corner and a neat finish from Leroy Sane's cut-back, with Sandro Wagner of Hoffenheim becoming the first player to score five times in his first five caps since Ronald Worm in 1978 when he headed home.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was credited with a header which took a huge deflection and Can scored the pick of the bunch with a blistering 25-yard strike.
Line-ups
Germany
- 12Leno
- 2MustafiSubstituted forGinterat 36'minutes
- 18Kimmich
- 6SüleSubstituted forRüdigerat 22'minutes
- 13MüllerSubstituted forYounesat 70'minutes
- 14Can
- 23Sané
- 20Brandt
- 10Stindl
- 19Goretzka
- 9Wagner
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Plattenhardt
- 4Ginter
- 5Hummels
- 15Younes
- 16Rüdiger
- 17Boateng
- 21Rudy
- 22ter Stegen
Azerbaijan
- 1Aghayev
- 3Mirzabekov
- 6Huseynov
- 15Abisov
- 18Xalilzada
- 2Qarayev
- 22IsmayilovSubstituted forGurbanovat 77'minutes
- 19Amirquliyev
- 20Almeida de OliveiraBooked at 45mins
- 16HuseynovSubstituted forNazarovat 69'minutes
- 11SeydaevSubstituted forAlasgarovat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Pashaev
- 5Abbasov
- 8Dadashov
- 9Alasgarov
- 10Gurbanov
- 12Nazirov
- 13Nazarov
- 14Sadiqov
- 17Madatov
- 21Quliyev
- 23Balayev
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1.
Foul by Amin Younes (Germany).
Magomed Mirzabekov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Leroy Sané (Germany).
Attempt missed. Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Richard Almeida.
Substitution
Substitution, Azerbaijan. Namig Alasgarov replaces Ramil Seydaev.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt blocked. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) with an attempt from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ramil Seydaev.
Attempt missed. Ramil Seydaev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Magomed Mirzabekov (Azerbaijan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Rahid Amirquliyev.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 5, Azerbaijan 1. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, Azerbaijan. Ruslan Gurbanov replaces Afran Ismayilov.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amin Younes.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Kamran Aghayev.
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Amin Younes replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov replaces Cavid Huseynov.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 4, Azerbaijan 1. Leon Goretzka (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt saved. Cavid Huseynov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 3, Azerbaijan 1. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Magomed Mirzabekov.
Lars Stindl (Germany) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Azerbaijan 1. Sandro Wagner (Germany) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a cross.
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cavid Huseynov (Azerbaijan).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kamran Aghayev (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Second Half
Second Half begins Germany 1, Azerbaijan 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Germany 1, Azerbaijan 1.
Attempt missed. Lars Stindl (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.