Match ends, Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0.
Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg
-
- From the section Football
Sweden thrashed Luxembourg to move ahead of France at the top of World Cup qualifying Group A and push the Netherlands closer to elimination.
Even if the Dutch beat Belarus later on Saturday, they will almost certainly go out if France beat Bulgaria because Sweden's goal difference is far better.
That would lave Sweden and France to battle for top spot on the final day.
Marcus Berg scored four times for Sweden as Luxembourg, who drew 0-0 with France in September, were embarrassed.
That improved Sweden's goal difference to +19, 14 goals better than the Netherlands.
Sweden are on 19 points, two ahead of France and six ahead of the Dutch.
To have any chance of qualifying, the Dutch must beat Belarus and Sweden while vastly improving their goal difference.
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 62'minutes
- 3Lindelöf
- 4GranqvistSubstituted forHelanderat 81'minutes
- 6Augustinsson
- 17Claesson
- 7Larsson
- 13Johansson
- 10Forsberg
- 20Toivonen
- 9BergSubstituted forThelinat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 14Helander
- 15Svensson
- 16Krafth
- 18Holmén
- 19Rohden
- 21Thelin
- 22Sema
- 23Nordfeldt
Luxembourg
- 1Joubert
- 6Philipps
- 5Holter
- 4Malget
- 19Jänisch
- 10ThillSubstituted forTurpelat 45'minutes
- 17Mutsch
- 8Martins PereiraSubstituted forSkenderovicat 72'minutes
- 11ThillSubstituted forRodriguesat 45'minutes
- 22Joachim
- 9Alves Da MotaBooked at 59mins
Substitutes
- 2Martins
- 7Rodrigues
- 12Moris
- 13Hall
- 14Sinani
- 15Skenderovic
- 16Veiga
- 20Turpel
- 21Ostrowski
- 23Schon
- Referee:
- Hüseyin Göçek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0.
Offside, Luxembourg. Kevin Malget tries a through ball, but Daniel Alves Da Mota is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jakob Johansson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jonathan Joubert.
Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.
Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Filip Helander replaces Andreas Granqvist.
Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg).
Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).
Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jonathan Joubert.
Attempt saved. Ola Toivonen (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0. Ola Toivonen (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ola Toivonen (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mario Mutsch.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Kiese Thelin replaces Marcus Berg.
Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).
Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Aldin Skenderovic replaces Christopher Martins Pereira because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 7, Luxembourg 0. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Mario Mutsch (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Philipps.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Ola Toivonen.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 6, Luxembourg 0. Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Emil Krafth replaces Mikael Lustig.
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 5, Luxembourg 0. Mikael Lustig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson following a set piece situation.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) because of an injury.
Booking
Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.