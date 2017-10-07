Bulgaria 0-1 France

From the section

France have not conceded a goal in three World Cup qualifying games

Midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered a hamstring injury against Bulgaria as France moved to within one win of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Les Bleus were already leading when the Chelsea player had to be replaced after 34 minutes in Barysaw.

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi scored the only goal with low finish.

France, briefly replaced at the top of Group A earlier on Saturday by Sweden, will seal qualification if they beat Belarus at home on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

Les Bleus top Group A with 20 points, one ahead of Sweden who crushed Luxembourg 8-0.

The victory was Didier Deschamps's 42nd since he took over the national team from Laurent Blanc in 2012 - the most wins by any France coach.

Sweden's final group game is away to the Netherlands on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

The Netherlands, third in the group with an inferior goal difference, are sit to miss out on qualifying unless they record a heavy win.