Bulgaria 0-1 France
Midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered a hamstring injury against Bulgaria as France moved to within one win of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
Les Bleus were already leading when the Chelsea player had to be replaced after 34 minutes in Barysaw.
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi scored the only goal with low finish.
France, briefly replaced at the top of Group A earlier on Saturday by Sweden, will seal qualification if they beat Belarus at home on Tuesday (19:45 BST).
Les Bleus top Group A with 20 points, one ahead of Sweden who crushed Luxembourg 8-0.
The victory was Didier Deschamps's 42nd since he took over the national team from Laurent Blanc in 2012 - the most wins by any France coach.
Sweden's final group game is away to the Netherlands on Tuesday (19:45 BST).
The Netherlands, third in the group with an inferior goal difference, are sit to miss out on qualifying unless they record a heavy win.
Line-ups
Bulgaria
- 13Iliev
- 2Popov
- 5Bodurov
- 15Bozhikov
- 3ZanevBooked at 51mins
- 8Nedelev
- 6SlavchevBooked at 9mins
- 7KostadinovBooked at 67mins
- 11ManolevSubstituted forDimitrovat 87'minutes
- 16GalabinovSubstituted forKraevat 48'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 9Delev
Substitutes
- 1Mitrev
- 4Chorbadzhiyski
- 12Kraev
- 14Nedyalkov
- 17Panov
- 19Dimitrov
- 20Raynov
- 21Malinov
- 22Tsvetkov
- 23Makendzhiev
France
- 1Lloris
- 19Sidibe
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 17Digne
- 6Tolisso
- 13KantéSubstituted forRabiotat 34'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 7Griezmann
- 20LacazetteSubstituted forPayetat 76'minutes
- 12MbappeSubstituted forGiroudat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Jallet
- 3Amavi
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 10Payet
- 11Coman
- 15Rabiot
- 16Mandanda
- 18Sissoko
- 21Rami
- 22Kimpembe
- 23Areola
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bulgaria 0, France 1.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).
Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Olivier Giroud (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivaylo Dimitrov (Bulgaria).
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Petar Zanev (Bulgaria).
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Ivaylo Dimitrov replaces Stanislav Manolev.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Kylian Mbappe.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).
Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raphael Varane (France).
Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria).
Dimitri Payet (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Dimitri Payet replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Kylian Mbappe (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria).
Booking
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Booking
Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria).
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Spas Delev (Bulgaria).
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.