Saturday's back pages

Daily Mirror
England boss Gareth Southgate and his players fear they will never win over the fans
Daily Telegraph
England fans have been warned they face 'extreme violence' at the World Cup in Russia, according to the Daily Telegraph
The Sun
The Sun has a story about an alleged incident at a Newcastle training session
The Times
The Times asks the question: Could Lionel Messi miss the World Cup?
Daily Express
Gareth Southgate says England's players can make the country proud at the World Cup, reports the Daily Express

