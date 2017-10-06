Saturday's back pages 6 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41533598 Read more about sharing. England boss Gareth Southgate and his players fear they will never win over the fans England fans have been warned they face 'extreme violence' at the World Cup in Russia, according to the Daily Telegraph The Sun has a story about an alleged incident at a Newcastle training session The Times asks the question: Could Lionel Messi miss the World Cup? Gareth Southgate says England's players can make the country proud at the World Cup, reports the Daily Express