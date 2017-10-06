World Cup 2018: Martin O'Neill says his Republic team can earn vital win in Wales

Daryl Murphy celebrates after scoring his second goal against Moldova
Two-goal hero Daryl Murphy proved an impressive replacement for injured Jonathan Walters

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says his players can clinch the win in Wales on Monday which could earn World Cup qualification.

Two Daryl Murphy goals secured Friday's 2-0 win over Moldova in Dublin which sets up Monday's huge game in Cardiff.

A win would see the Republic qualifying automatically if Group D leaders Serbia lose at home to Georgia while victory could also secure a play-off.

"We know what we have to do. We have to win a game in Cardiff," said O'Neill.

O'Neill tells players to summon up Lille spirit

The Republic manager believes a repeat of the display which shocked Italy at Euro 2016 could be enough to see off Chris Coleman's Wales.

"I just remember that we went to Lille [against Italy at Euro 2016] having to win to get into the last 16 and we did it. So let's go for this."

Nottingham Forest striker Murphy's volleyed second-minute goal gave the Republic the perfect start and the 34-year-old's superb header doubled the advantage 17 minutes later.

"We did fine in the first half, got an early goal and followed it up with a great goal from Murph," added O'Neill.

"Second half, we probably took our foot off the pedal but it was all about winning the game and it sets us up nicely for Monday night."

O'Neill acknowledged that the absence of Gareth Bale "helps" the Republic's chances although the Irish manager was quick to remind of Seamus Coleman's continuing unavailability for his side.

"Wales have been able to win matches without him, so I think their mindset is still pretty strong. But so is ours."

With James McClean and Robbie Brady both suspended for Friday's game, O'Neill handed a first competitive start to Callum O'Dowda and the Bristol City winger vindicated his selection with an energetic and composed display.

O'Neill acknowledged that he now will have some "interesting" selection issues for Monday's match.

"We have some pretty decent players coming back. James McClean has been fantastic for us in this tournament and Robbie Brady is a very, very good player."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Daryl Murphy scored both goals as the Republic of Ireland beat Moldova 2-0

O'Dowda said that the Irish players were fully aware that they had to win after Wales' earlier 1-0 victory in Georgia.

"I think you could say the pressure was on us when Wales beat Georgia. We performed and I thought it was great," said the 22-year-old.

Veteran striker Murphy had scored only once in his 29 Irish appearances and was delighted to repay O'Neill's backing.

"He's put a lot of faith in me throughout the years I've been in the squad," said the 34-year-old striker.

"It's such a big game to score two goals and win 2-0. We kept a clean sheet, you can't ask for any more, really.

"You always need an early goal and to start off well in a game of this magnitude."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

