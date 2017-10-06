World Cup 2018: Martin O'Neill says his Republic team can earn vital win in Wales

Two-goal hero Daryl Murphy proved an impressive replacement for injured Jonathan Walters

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says his players can clinch the win in Wales on Monday which could earn World Cup qualification.

Two Daryl Murphy goals secured Friday's 2-0 win over Moldova in Dublin which sets up Monday's huge game in Cardiff.

A win would see the Republic qualifying automatically if Group D leaders Serbia lose at home to Georgia while victory could also secure a play-off.

"We know what we have to do. We have to win a game in Cardiff," said O'Neill.

O'Neill tells players to summon up Lille spirit

The Republic manager believes a repeat of the display which shocked Italy at Euro 2016 could be enough to see off Chris Coleman's Wales.

"I just remember that we went to Lille [against Italy at Euro 2016] having to win to get into the last 16 and we did it. So let's go for this."

Nottingham Forest striker Murphy's volleyed second-minute goal gave the Republic the perfect start and the 34-year-old's superb header doubled the advantage 17 minutes later.

"We did fine in the first half, got an early goal and followed it up with a great goal from Murph," added O'Neill.

"Second half, we probably took our foot off the pedal but it was all about winning the game and it sets us up nicely for Monday night."

O'Neill acknowledged that the absence of Gareth Bale "helps" the Republic's chances although the Irish manager was quick to remind of Seamus Coleman's continuing unavailability for his side.

"Wales have been able to win matches without him, so I think their mindset is still pretty strong. But so is ours."

With James McClean and Robbie Brady both suspended for Friday's game, O'Neill handed a first competitive start to Callum O'Dowda and the Bristol City winger vindicated his selection with an energetic and composed display.

O'Neill acknowledged that he now will have some "interesting" selection issues for Monday's match.

"We have some pretty decent players coming back. James McClean has been fantastic for us in this tournament and Robbie Brady is a very, very good player."

Media playback is not supported on this device Daryl Murphy scored both goals as the Republic of Ireland beat Moldova 2-0

O'Dowda said that the Irish players were fully aware that they had to win after Wales' earlier 1-0 victory in Georgia.

"I think you could say the pressure was on us when Wales beat Georgia. We performed and I thought it was great," said the 22-year-old.

Veteran striker Murphy had scored only once in his 29 Irish appearances and was delighted to repay O'Neill's backing.

"He's put a lot of faith in me throughout the years I've been in the squad," said the 34-year-old striker.

"It's such a big game to score two goals and win 2-0. We kept a clean sheet, you can't ask for any more, really.

"You always need an early goal and to start off well in a game of this magnitude."