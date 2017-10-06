Turkey 0-3 Iceland

World Cup Qualifying - European - Group I
Iceland competed in their first major tournament at Euro 2016
Iceland are on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup following victory in Turkey on Friday.

Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson opened the scoring in the first half, latching on to a cross at the far post.

Further goals from Aston Villa's Birkir Bjarnason and Kari Arnason ended Turkey's hopes and secured a 3-0 win.

Iceland, who lead Group I with 19 points - two ahead of Croatia and Ukraine - play sixth-placed Kosovo in their last game on Monday.

Victory for Iceland would secure qualification but they are guaranteed a top-two finish in their group after Croatia drew 1-1 with Finland, also on Friday.

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko made sure of a 2-0 victory over Kosovo - who have only taken one point from nine games in their debut World Cup qualification campaign - after Leart Paqarada opened the scoring with an own goal in the second half.

Iceland, with a population of only 333,000, knocked England out in the last 16 of Euro 2016, prompting the resignation of England boss Roy Hodgson.

