BBC Sport - Joe Allen: Wales have momentum for Republic World Cup qualifying decider

Momentum now with Wales - Allen

Wales midfielder Joe Allen says the 1-0 win in Georgia puts them in good stead for Monday's World Cup qualifying showdown with Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.

REPORT:Wales win to maintain play-off hopes

REPORT:Republic set up Wales decider

Top videos

Video

Momentum now with Wales - Allen

Video

Munich air crash changed my life - Sir Bobby Charlton

Video

Broadbent's incredible journey - from the Army to Bristol Rovers

Video

Bucs kicker Folk suffers field goal nightmare

Video

Drama in all-around final as China beat Russia to gold

Video

Social media is loving Scotland's last-gasp winner

Video

England should be proud as a nation - Kane

Video

'People think I'm nuts' - Carlin on 10k goal

Video

England aren't going to become Spain overnight - Southgate

Video

Top reasons why England fans should be cheerful

Video

Behind The Scenes At St George's Park

Video

Footballers who come out 'will be superstars'

  • From the section News
Video

O'Neill's guide to overachieving

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired