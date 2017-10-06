BBC Sport - Joe Allen: Wales have momentum for Republic World Cup qualifying decider
Momentum now with Wales - Allen
Wales midfielder Joe Allen says the 1-0 win in Georgia puts them in good stead for Monday's World Cup qualifying showdown with Republic of Ireland in Cardiff.
