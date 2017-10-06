BBC Sport - Tom Broadbent's incredible journey from the Army to professional footballer
Broadbent's incredible journey - from the Army to Bristol Rovers
- From the section Football
Bristol Rovers defender Tom Broadbent describes his remarkable journey from serving as a Lance Bombardier in Afghanistan to becoming a professional footballer.
