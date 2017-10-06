BBC Sport - Tom Broadbent's incredible journey from the Army to professional footballer

Broadbent's incredible journey - from the Army to Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers defender Tom Broadbent describes his remarkable journey from serving as a Lance Bombardier in Afghanistan to becoming a professional footballer.

Watch more on Football Focus - Saturday 7 October from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

