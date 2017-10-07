BBC Sport - Sir Bobby Charlton describes the task of man-marking the 'awesome' Franz Beckenbauer
'The day I was asked to man-mark Beckenbauer' - Sir Bobby Charlton at 80
- From the section Football
Sir Bobby Charlton describes the moment he was asked to 'man-mark' Germany's "awesome" young player, Franz Beckenbauer, in the 1966 World Cup final.
Watch the full documentary, Sir Bobby Charlton at 80 on Sunday 8 October, BBC One from 22:30 BST
Available to UK users only.
