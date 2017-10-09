World Cup Qualifying - European - Group G
Albania0Italy0

Albania v Italy

Line-ups

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 4Hysaj
  • 5Veseli
  • 15Mavraj
  • 7Agolli
  • 8Basha
  • 21Roshi
  • 20Kace
  • 9Memushaj
  • 17Grezda
  • 10Sadiku

Substitutes

  • 2Lila
  • 3Lenjani
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 11Ahmedi
  • 12Hoxha
  • 14Balliu
  • 16Memolla
  • 18Ajeti
  • 19Latifi
  • 22Ndoj
  • 23Kolici

Italy

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Darmian
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 7Spinazzola
  • 18Parolo
  • 8Gagliardini
  • 6Candreva
  • 10Insigne
  • 11Immobile
  • 17Éder

Substitutes

  • 2Zappacosta
  • 5Rugani
  • 9Inglese
  • 12Donnarumma
  • 13Astori
  • 14Barella
  • 15Perin
  • 16Cristante
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 21D'Ambrosio
  • 22El Shaarawy
  • 23Gabbiadini
Referee:
Svein Oddvar Moen

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbaniaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Albania 0, Italy 0.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

Offside, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

Éder (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Migjen Basha (Albania).

Foul by Marco Parolo (Italy).

Migjen Basha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Italy).

Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Odise Roshi (Albania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ansi Agolli with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).

Eros Grezda (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Roberto Gagliardini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Odise Roshi (Albania).

Attempt missed. Éder (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt missed. Armando Sadiku (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Odise Roshi.

Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Italy) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Éder.

Attempt missed. Matteo Darmian (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Italy) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ansi Agolli.

Ciro Immobile (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ledian Memushaj (Albania).

Roberto Gagliardini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ergys Kace (Albania).

Foul by Matteo Darmian (Italy).

Migjen Basha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Odise Roshi (Albania).

Attempt blocked. Ergys Kace (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armando Sadiku.

Antonio Candreva (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eros Grezda (Albania).

Attempt saved. Eros Grezda (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Armando Sadiku.

Foul by Marco Parolo (Italy).

Ledian Memushaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Elseid Hysaj (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odise Roshi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 9th October 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia105411910919
2Wales10460135818
3R. of Ireland10451116517
4Austria103431312113
5Georgia10064813-56
6Moldova10037422-183

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203533226
2Italy106312081221
3Albania104241012-214
4Israel104151014-413
5Macedonia103251315-211
6Liechtenstein100010137-360

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712157822
2Croatia10532134918
3Ukraine10532137618
4Turkey104331211115
5Finland10235711-49
6Kosovo10019323-201
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired