First Half ends, Albania 0, Italy 0.
Albania v Italy
-
Line-ups
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 4Hysaj
- 5Veseli
- 15Mavraj
- 7Agolli
- 8Basha
- 21Roshi
- 20Kace
- 9Memushaj
- 17Grezda
- 10Sadiku
Substitutes
- 2Lila
- 3Lenjani
- 6Djimsiti
- 11Ahmedi
- 12Hoxha
- 14Balliu
- 16Memolla
- 18Ajeti
- 19Latifi
- 22Ndoj
- 23Kolici
Italy
- 1Buffon
- 4Darmian
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 7Spinazzola
- 18Parolo
- 8Gagliardini
- 6Candreva
- 10Insigne
- 11Immobile
- 17Éder
Substitutes
- 2Zappacosta
- 5Rugani
- 9Inglese
- 12Donnarumma
- 13Astori
- 14Barella
- 15Perin
- 16Cristante
- 20Bernardeschi
- 21D'Ambrosio
- 22El Shaarawy
- 23Gabbiadini
- Referee:
- Svein Oddvar Moen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Offside, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Antonio Candreva is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Éder (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Migjen Basha (Albania).
Foul by Marco Parolo (Italy).
Migjen Basha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Italy).
Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Odise Roshi (Albania) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ansi Agolli with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).
Eros Grezda (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Roberto Gagliardini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Odise Roshi (Albania).
Attempt missed. Éder (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Armando Sadiku (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Odise Roshi.
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Italy) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Éder.
Attempt missed. Matteo Darmian (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Italy) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ansi Agolli.
Ciro Immobile (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ledian Memushaj (Albania).
Roberto Gagliardini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ergys Kace (Albania).
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Italy).
Migjen Basha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Odise Roshi (Albania).
Attempt blocked. Ergys Kace (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armando Sadiku.
Antonio Candreva (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eros Grezda (Albania).
Attempt saved. Eros Grezda (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Armando Sadiku.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Italy).
Ledian Memushaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Elseid Hysaj (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odise Roshi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.