First Half ends, Israel 0, Spain 0.
Israel v Spain
Line-ups
Israel
- 1Harush
- 7Keltjens
- 3Ben Haim
- 21Tibi
- 13Davidzada
- 5Melikson
- 22Kabha
- 6Natcho
- 8Cohen
- 16Atar
- 10Hemed
Substitutes
- 2Elhamed
- 4Bitton
- 9Refaelov
- 11Shechter
- 12Ben Haim
- 14Vered
- 15Benayoun
- 17Elo
- 18Amos
- 19Einbinder
- 20Ben Harush
- 23Kleyman
Spain
- 23Reina
- 2Azpilicueta
- 6Nacho
- 15Ramos
- 16Monreal
- 3Illarramendi
- 5Busquets
- 11Pedro
- 10Viera
- 20Asensio
- 9Aduriz
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 4Bartra
- 7Callejón
- 8Koke
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 14Ñíguez
- 17Iago Aspas
- 18Alba
- 19Rodrigo
- 21Odriozola
- 22Isco
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Israel. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt saved. Pedro (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Viera with a through ball.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).
Tomer Hemed (Israel) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Bibras Natcho (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.
Foul by Nacho (Spain).
Almog Cohen (Israel) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Attempt saved. Almog Cohen (Israel) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.
Aritz Aduriz (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tal Ben Haim (Israel).
Offside, Spain. Pedro tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ariel Harush.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
Attempt missed. Eliran Atar (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Asier Illarramendi (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Offside, Israel. Ariel Harush tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Attempt saved. Pedro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by David Keltjens.
Attempt missed. Almog Cohen (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ofir Davidzada.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Nacho.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Spain).
Ofir Davidzada (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Viera (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asier Illarramendi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.