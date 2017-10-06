BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland boss O'Neill wary of Norway threat in Oslo
NI boss O'Neill wary of Norway threat
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill expects Norway to provide a tough test as his team go into the final World Cup qualifier seeking to seal a play-off spot.
The 3-1 defeat by group winners Germany leaves Northern Ireland needing a point in Oslo on Sunday to ensure a play-off place, although it may be achieved by results elsewhere to make them one of the top eight runners-up.
An improved Norway side hammered San Marino 8-0 on Thursday night and they will hope to finish the campaign on a high.
