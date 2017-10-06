BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland boss O'Neill wary of Norway threat in Oslo

NI boss O'Neill wary of Norway threat

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill expects Norway to provide a tough test as his team go into the final World Cup qualifier seeking to seal a play-off spot.

The 3-1 defeat by group winners Germany leaves Northern Ireland needing a point in Oslo on Sunday to ensure a play-off place, although it may be achieved by results elsewhere to make them one of the top eight runners-up.

An improved Norway side hammered San Marino 8-0 on Thursday night and they will hope to finish the campaign on a high.

Top videos

Video

Munich air crash changed my life - Sir Bobby Charlton

Video

Bucs kicker Folk suffers field goal nightmare

Video

Drama in all-around final as China beat Russia to gold

Video

Social media is loving Scotland's last-gasp winner

Video

England should be proud as a nation - Kane

Video

'People think I'm nuts' - Carlin on 10k goal

Video

England aren't going to become Spain overnight - Southgate

Video

Top reasons why England fans should be cheerful

Video

Behind The Scenes At St George's Park

Video

Footballers who come out 'will be superstars'

  • From the section News
Video

O'Neill's guide to overachieving

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired