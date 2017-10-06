Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United captain signs new contract until 2023

Jamaal Lascelles
Lascelles has scored twice for Newcastle this season in seven Premier League games

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new six-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Magpies from Nottingham Forest in 2014, has extended his contract until June 2023.

Lascelles was made captain by manager Rafael Benitez before last season's Championship-winning campaign and has scored seven times in 75 appearances.

"I'm over the moon. Since I came to Newcastle I've been happy. I love the city, the football, the fans," he said.

"Everything about it I enjoy, so I'm happy to be tied down for the next six years here."

Boss Benitez said Lascelles had "proven himself to be a very good leader and a good role model too".

He added: "He has also improved as a player, responding well to our advice and guidance and getting better with every game. I would like to congratulate him on his new contract, it is very well deserved."

