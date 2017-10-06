Scotland: What next for national side in play-off race?

Scotland fans are dreaming of a World Cup place but there's some way to go yet...

Scotland remain in contention for a first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998 after beating Slovakia on Thursday.

But what needs to happen for Gordon Strachan's side to reach Russia 2018?

In short, they need to finish second in Group F behind winners England and be one of the eight best group runners-up since one of the nine runners-up will not progress to the two-legged play-off stage.

The Scots are currently second, a point ahead of Slovakia, who they beat on Thursday, and three in front of Sunday's opponents Slovenia but all three sides are in contention for the runners-up spot.

While Scotland are playing Slovenia in Ljubljana, Slovakia will be hosting a Malta side who will finish bottom of the group and have only one point so far.

When calculating the placing of the runners-up, results against bottom-placed sides will not be counted. In Group F, results against Malta, including Scotland's two wins, will not count.

Scotland will move on to 20 points overall if they win in Slovenia but that would be revised down to 14 in the shake-up for deciding play-off places.

How things stand in Group F with one match to go

What complicates matters further is that some groups have one round of fixtures to play while others have two.

One of France, Sweden, the Netherlands and Bulgaria could end up second in Group A, and it will be either Switzerland or Portugal in Group B.

Serbia, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Austria are competing for the top two places in Group D and in Group G two of Spain, Italy and Albania will finish as the top two.

Belgium have won Group H and qualified automatically for the finals but three sides are in contention for second place - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Cyprus.

And in Group I, the top four sides - Croatia, Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine - are all battling for the top two places.

Groups A, B, D, G, H and I have two rounds of games to play, the other three groups have one.

Northern Ireland will finish second in Group C, Denmark or Montenegro will do so in Group E and Group F will be decided by Scotland and Slovakia's fixtures on Sunday.