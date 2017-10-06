BBC Sport - Non-League Day: Meet some of the dogs behind the fans
Meet some of football's furriest fans
- From the section Football
Meet some of the pooches who frequent non-league football matches in Britain.
Having a pooch with you to watch West Didsbury & Chorlton against Squires Gate on Saturday will get you reduced priced entry, for it is Non-League Dogs Day there.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired