Doncaster Belles appoint Kate Rowson as interim head coach to replace Emma Coates

Emma Coates' final game in charge of Doncaster Belles will be against Aston Villa on 29 October

Doncaster Belles have named Kate Rowson as interim head coach for "foreseeable future" to replace Emma Coates, who is set to join the Football Association.

The former Watford head coach will take over responsibilities on 1 November to "allow a smooth transition" while Belles search for a permanent coach.

Rowson joined the club at the start of the year as assistant first team coach and regional talent technical director.

"I am excited to continue my work with a great group of players," she said.

Current head coach Coates will leave WSL 2 side Doncaster and join the FA at the end of October to take charge of the national team's Under-18 and Under-20 sides.

