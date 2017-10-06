Rangers: Jason Holt praises team spirit within the Ibrox camp

Jason Holt has been involved in only five of Rangers' games so far this season

Jason Holt says there is a real sense of togetherness in the Rangers squad, despite suggestions to the contrary.

Reports surfaced of a split between the club's foreign contingent and Scottish players in the wake of the 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox.

But midfielder Holt insists there is no problem with the mood at the club.

"There are three or four of us who have been here longer than others, but we're all together now and have a good team spirit," he told the club website.

"I always think of myself as the type of guy who would be welcoming everyone who comes in the door. I always do that with the new boys who come in."

Veteran striker Kenny Miller was dropped from the first team squad in the week following the Old Firm defeat, having reportedly fallen out with manager Pedro Caixinha.

Miller has, however, this week been pictured training with the first team again.

Graham Dorrans scored Rangers' fourth against Accies from the spot after Holt won the penalty

The 37-year-old missed the 4-1 win at Hamilton Academical, a game in which Holt won a crucial penalty that helped Rangers seal the come-from-behind victory.

"The character we showed to go on and win the game 4-1 was great," the former Hearts player added.

"[The Hamilton win] shows good signs. From the outside, people were saying it had been a difficult week for us, but we had to go and do our job, and go down to Hamilton and get the three points.

"That's exactly what we did and I thought it was a really professional performance after not getting off to a great start."

Centre-back Ross McCrorie started the match against Accies and Holt has been encouraged by what he has seen from the club's youngsters.

"I've been really impressed with all the boys in the under-20s who have come up to train with us," he added. "They are training with us on a more regular basis, and as you saw, Ross McCrorie got his chance and did really well.

"I was delighted for him as he deserved it, and all the boys who have come up have done really well.

"Like I said earlier, there are going to be opportunities through the season where people drop out the team, and someone needs to step up and take that opportunity.

"Ross did that, and I think it shows the rest of the younger lads and the 20s there's an opportunity there."