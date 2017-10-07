South Africa beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to keep World Cup hopes alive

Sibusiso Vilakazi celebrates after scoring South Africa's third goal against Burkina Faso

South Africa breathed fresh life into their World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing 3-1 home win against Group D leaders Burkina Faso in Johannesburg.

Percy Tau gave the hosts an early lead, Themba Zwane doubled the tally after half an hour before Sibusiso Vilakazi's strike made it 3-0 shortly before half-time.

Bongani Zungu was shown a straight red card in the 69th minute for violent conduct, following a scuffle.

Burkina Faso's Alain Traore was lucky to stay on the pitch after television replays showed he elbowed Zungu.

African WC Qualifying Group D Played Points Burkina Faso 5 6 Cape Verde 4 6 Senegal 3 5 South Africa 4 4

South Africa's pace and control dropped after the incident as Traore produced a superb free-kick towards the end to beat Itumeleng Khune to make it 3-1.

The win gives Stuart Baxter's side a chance to fight for the group's sole ticket as they could still finish top if they win their remaining two matches.

Bafana Bafana stay two points adrift of Cape Verde, who host Senegal later on Saturday, while Burkina Faso temporarily retain their lead at the top.