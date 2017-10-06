Pascal Chimbonda: Non-league Washington sign ex-Tottenham and Sunderland defender
Former France international Pascal Chimbonda has signed for Northern League Division One team Washington.
Chimbonda, 38, played for Tottenham Hotspur and Washington's near-neighbours Sunderland in a 406-game professional career with 10 clubs.
His one appearance for France came against Denmark in May 2006 as a substitute for Willy Sagnol.
"To bring somebody of Pascal's calibre is brilliant for the club, the players, staff and town," boss James Clark said.
The Guadeloupe-born full-back has played non-league football before, playing for Market Drayton Town in 2013.