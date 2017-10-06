Pascal Chimbonda: Non-league Washington sign ex-Tottenham and Sunderland defender

From the section

Pascal Chimbonda on his one appearance for France against Denmark

Former France international Pascal Chimbonda has signed for Northern League Division One team Washington.

Chimbonda, 38, played for Tottenham Hotspur and Washington's near-neighbours Sunderland in a 406-game professional career with 10 clubs.

His one appearance for France came against Denmark in May 2006 as a substitute for Willy Sagnol.

"To bring somebody of Pascal's calibre is brilliant for the club, the players, staff and town," boss James Clark said.

The Guadeloupe-born full-back has played non-league football before, playing for Market Drayton Town in 2013.