Byron Webster: Millwall defender suffers cruciate ligament injury

Byron Webster (right) has played 131 times for Millwall since joining from Yeovil in the summer of 2014

Millwall defender Byron Webster could miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who has made 12 appearances for the Lions this term, had surgery on a ruptured cruciate ligament on Thursday.

"We don't want to put a definitive timescale on his recovery, but it will be long-term," boss Neil Harris told the club website.

"Seeing Byron back before the end of the season would be a huge bonus."

He added: "Others will now have to step up in Byron's place and take their opportunity."

Webster joins midfielder Shaun Williams, who will be out until January, on the sidelines at The Den.