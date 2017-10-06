Scotland: Slovakia coach Jan Kozak hints at underhand tactics on Hampden trip

Slovakia boss Jan Kozak knows his side's World Cup chances took a huge hit at Hampden

Slovakia head coach Jan Kozak has claimed his side were subjected to underhand tactics during their unsuccessful trip to Scotland.

The Slovaks had Robert Mak sent off early on in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden and lost 1-0 to the Scots.

When asked about the red card, Kozak hinted at a wider issue around what was a must-not-lose match for the Slovaks.

"To be honest, since our arrival in Scotland there have been too many coincidences," he said.

"I'm too experienced to believe in coincidences but I won't say any more."

Robert Mak was sent off after 23 minutes for two bookings, the second for simulation

The Slovakia manager was asked if he was talking about his team's baggage being delayed at Glasgow Airport, and he replied: "That's how it started." He then refused to answer any more questions on the issue.

Slovakia came to Glasgow knowing a draw or victory would leave them in pole position to secure second spot in World Cup qualifying Group F and a probable play-off spot.

But the Scots secured victory thanks to a late Martin Skrtel own goal and they now go to Slovenia for the last match of the group stage knowing a win will seal second place.