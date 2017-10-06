Irish Premiership: Reds boss Gray out to build on win over Linfield

Cliftonville midfielder Ryan Catney moves in to challenge Warrenpoint Town's Stephen Murray

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray hopes his team can use last weekend's dramatic win over Linfield as a springboard for the Solitude game against Warrenpoint.

The Reds fought back from two down to clinch a much-needed 3-2 victory after a disappointing start to the season.

Cliftonville sit sixth while Gray's former club Warrenpoint are 11th.

"I hope the win over Linfield can kick-start our season - the players were buzzing but our focus now is on Warrenpoint," said Gray.

Gray, who was appointed Reds manager in May, took Warrenpoint from junior football to the Premiership during a decade in charge.

He now faces Town for the first time since taking over at Solitude.

Reunion for Gray

"It will be strange - there are a lot of player there who were not at Milltown during my time," he added.

"It will be nice to welcome them here and catch up on some old friendships that were built up over a long time.

"However, it will be business as usual for me and we'll be determined to get another three points on the board."

Ards boss Colin Nixon will also be up against his former club when Glentoran make the trip to Bangor on Saturday.

Nixon made a record 792 appearances for the Glens during a successful playing career at the Oval.

Glentoran will aim to bounce back from Monday's 3-0 home defeat by Crusaders while Ards beat bottom side Ballinamallard 2-0 last Saturday.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey is seeking a response from last weekend's derby defeat by Coleraine in the Stangmore Park game against Dungannon Swifts.

Ballymena's Joe McKinney contests a high ball with Dungannon defender Chris Hegarty

Dungannon have impressed in their last two league games, securing 1-1 draws on the road against Crusaders and Glenavon.

"I watched Dungannon at Glenavon and they were mightily impressive," said Jeffrey.

"They play a great brand of football, they are quick and incisive and it will be a tough encounter.

"We know we have the talent and ability here and we've just got to to encourage them to get back on the right track."