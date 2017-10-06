BBC Sport - England 1-0 Slovenia: Gareth Southgate says England aren't going to become Spain overnight

England aren't going to become Spain overnight - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says his young side are not "going to become Spain in the next eight months" after a 1-0 win against Slovenia at Wembley sees the Three Lions into the 2018 World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: England 1-0 Slovenia

Top Stories

