BBC Sport - England 1-0 Slovenia: Gareth Southgate says England aren't going to become Spain overnight
England aren't going to become Spain overnight - Southgate
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says his young side are not "going to become Spain in the next eight months" after a 1-0 win against Slovenia at Wembley sees the Three Lions into the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: England 1-0 Slovenia
