BBC Sport - England 1-0 Slovenia: Harry Kane says England should be proud as a nation

England should be proud as a nation - Kane

England striker Harry Kane says that England "should be proud as a team, as a nation" after his goal in the 1-0 victory over Slovenia secures qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: England 1-0 Slovenia

Top videos

Video

England should be proud as a nation - Kane

Video

Social media is loving Scotland's last-gasp winner

Video

Top reasons why England fans should be cheerful

Video

Behind The Scenes At St George's Park

Video

Footballers who come out 'will be superstars'

  • From the section News
Video

O'Neill's guide to overachieving

Video

Archive: Hardaker's 'eye-catching' solo try for Castleford

Video

NFL star Newton makes sexist remark to reporter

Video

Loan football 'a big stepping stone' for Kane

Video

Lack of top-flight time worries Southgate

Video

'I flew to LA to cut Dele Alli's hair'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze Bury for Beginners
Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired