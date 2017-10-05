BBC Sport - England 1-0 Slovenia: Harry Kane says England should be proud as a nation
England should be proud as a nation - Kane
- From the section Football
England striker Harry Kane says that England "should be proud as a team, as a nation" after his goal in the 1-0 victory over Slovenia secures qualification to the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: England 1-0 Slovenia
