Bristol City v Burton Albion

Bristol City celebrate
Bristol City are fourth in the Championship after 11 matches
Bristol City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches as they play Burton Albion.

The hosts will be be without defender Eros Pisano (knee), midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) and forward Milan Djuric (groin) who are all injured.

Burton will once again be missing Liam Boyce who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.

The Northern Ireland international striker is expected to miss most of the season with the injury.

Match facts

  • The Robins have faced the Brewers twice previously, with both encounters coming last season in the Championship - they won 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium in August, before a 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate in March.
  • Nigel Clough is unbeaten in his last five away league visits to Ashton Gate as a manager (three wins, two draws) last tasting defeat in December 2010 as Derby boss.
  • Bristol City are unbeaten in their last seven home league games on a Friday (five wins, two draws), while Burton have never won a Friday match away in the Football League in six attempts (three draws, three defeats).
  • Burton have conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season (23).
  • The Brewers have lost their last two league games 4-0 against Aston Villa and Wolves. The last time a second tier side lost three consecutive games by four or more goals was in January 1964, when Cardiff City lost four on the bounce.
  • Jamie Paterson has assisted more goals than any other Championship player this season (five).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
