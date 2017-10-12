Bristol City v Burton Albion

Bristol City are fourth in the Championship after 11 matches

Bristol City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches as they play Burton Albion.

The hosts will be be without defender Eros Pisano (knee), midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) and forward Milan Djuric (groin) who are all injured.

Burton will once again be missing Liam Boyce who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.

The Northern Ireland international striker is expected to miss most of the season with the injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 75% Draw 15% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts