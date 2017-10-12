Bristol City v Burton Albion
- From the section Football
Bristol City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches as they play Burton Albion.
The hosts will be be without defender Eros Pisano (knee), midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) and forward Milan Djuric (groin) who are all injured.
Burton will once again be missing Liam Boyce who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season.
The Northern Ireland international striker is expected to miss most of the season with the injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 75%
|Draw 15%
|Away win 10%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Robins have faced the Brewers twice previously, with both encounters coming last season in the Championship - they won 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium in August, before a 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate in March.
- Nigel Clough is unbeaten in his last five away league visits to Ashton Gate as a manager (three wins, two draws) last tasting defeat in December 2010 as Derby boss.
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their last seven home league games on a Friday (five wins, two draws), while Burton have never won a Friday match away in the Football League in six attempts (three draws, three defeats).
- Burton have conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season (23).
- The Brewers have lost their last two league games 4-0 against Aston Villa and Wolves. The last time a second tier side lost three consecutive games by four or more goals was in January 1964, when Cardiff City lost four on the bounce.
- Jamie Paterson has assisted more goals than any other Championship player this season (five).