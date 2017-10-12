Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Jota joined Birmingham in August for a club-record fee in excess of £6m

Birmingham City could welcome back record signing Jota for new boss Steve Cotterill's first full game in charge.

Like Jota, striker Che Adams and utility man Jason Lowe may also be available after hamstring problems.

Championship leaders Cardiff are hopeful midfielder Aron Gunnarsson will be fit and he will be assessed after helping Iceland reach the World Cup.

Gabon's Bruno Manga and Neil Etheridge of the Philippines are doubtful after late returns from international duty.

Birmingham's Equatorial Guinea right-back Emilio Nsue also faces a quick turnaround to be included, having not been due to return until Thursday, while fellow full-back Carl Jenkinson (dislocated shoulder) remains sidelined.

New Blues boss Cotterill was in the stands for their 6-1 loss at Hull last time out, after replacing Harry Redknapp.

SAM's prediction Home win 28% Draw 28% Away win 44%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

