Friday's back pages

The Sun
The Sun's back page leads on England qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia
Daily Express
...as does the Daily Express, while also suggesting Theo Walcott could return to Southampton
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror says that Harry Kane's late goal "spared England's blushes" at Wembey
The I
The I says England have work to do to prove themselves as World Cup contenders
Guardian
The Guardian gives goalkeeper Joe Hart credit for England's qualification

