BBC Sport - 'That wasn't in the plan' - O'Neill on Germany's goal in 83 seconds
'That wasn't in the plan' - NI concede in 83 seconds
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill admits Sebastian Rudy’s brilliant second-minute strike was not what he had planned for.
“It took us a while to gain belief and gain a foothold in the game," said the NI boss.
