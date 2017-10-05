BBC Sport - Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany: Steven Davis & Josh Magennis praise NI resilience
NI pleased with resilience against Germany
Skipper Steven Davis and goalscorer Josh Magennis praise Northern Ireland's response after falling behind early in the 3-1 defeat by Germany in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.
