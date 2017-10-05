BBC Sport - Gareth Bale injury 'bad timing' - Coleman
Bale injury 'bad timing' - Coleman
- From the section Football
Wales manager Chris Coleman admits striker Gareth Bale's injury absence is a big loss but remains confident they can get the results they need from their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Republic of Ireland.
