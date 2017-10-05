How England players rated against Slovenia at Wembley
-
- From the section Football
Harry Kane scored an injury-time winner as England beat Slovenia 1-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a game to spare.
However, Gareth Southgate's side produced a largely uninspiring performance in their penultimate Group F encounter to reach the tournament in Russia.
So how did the players rate? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley...
Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 7
Hart had one or two anxious moments but England were indebted to him for some brave and decisive interventions. He repaid Gareth Southgate's faith.
Kyle Walker (right-back) 5
A mixed performance with some carelessness, but he made amends with the cross for Harry Kane's winning goal.
Gary Cahill (centre-back) 6
The Chelsea defender was solid enough and did not do much wrong.
John Stones (centre-back) 6
He had some moments when he was loose in possession and picked up a booking, but was largely untroubled.
Ryan Bertrand (left-back) 5
This was not the best night for a player who has excelled for England recently and he wasted too many decent opportunities.
Eric Dier (central midfield) 5
The Spurs man was busy but there was no creativity - will he cut it against the international elite if he cannot dominate against Slovenia?
Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 5
A scrappy, poor performance from the Liverpool captain, who was roughed up by his Slovenian opponents. England's current central midfield is uninspired.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (attacking midfield) 4
Another desperately poor night for the midfielder, who must surely be running out of chances now.
Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 5
The Manchester City winger started brightly but his final ball was poor.
Marcus Rashford (attacking midfield) 7
The 19-year-old worked hard and showed a real threat. His end product was mixed but there is such promise.
Harry Kane (forward) 8
Tottenham striker Kane is England's leader and surely their World Cup captain - persistent and the match-winner even when not at his brilliant best. He is priceless to Southgate and England.
Substitutes
Jesse Lingard (for Oxlade-Chamberlain 63 minutes): Made little impact - 5.
Michael Keane (for Sterling 83 minutes): No rating.
My England starting XI
Gareth Southgate's England have booked their place at the World Cup in 2018. Choose who you would pick in their starting XI in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.
Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.