World Cup 2018: Michael O'Neill confident Northern Ireland can reach play-offs

Manager Michael O'Neill is confident Northern Ireland will reach the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup despite losing 3-1 to Germany in Belfast.

Northern Ireland remain second in Group C behind world champions Germany, who sealed a place in Russia with victory.

"This was a bonus game for us. Whatever happened in our last two games, we would still finish second in the group," said O'Neill.

"If we need to get something from the Norway game, I am sure we will get it."

Northern Ireland travel to Norway for their final qualifying match on Sunday, aiming to finish among the best eight of the nine group runners-up.

As it stands, they may need a point in Oslo to make sure of reaching the play-offs, the draw for which takes place on 17 October.

Of the eight teams, the highest four in the Fifa rankings which will be published on 16 October will be seeded for the play-offs.

O'Neill said: "We look forward to the Norway game and it will be a bit clearer after the round of games are completed."

Northern Ireland were rocked by Sebastian Rudy's second-minute goal at Windsor Park before Sandro Wagner and Joshua Kimmich gave the world champions a 3-0 lead.

Josh Magennis pulled a stoppage-time goal back for the home side.

"At 2-0, you fear it could have gone 4-0 or 5-0," added O'Neill.

"We had to make sure our goal difference, which is in a healthy state, wasn't obliterated because we threw the towel in or our heads went down.

"We were great in the second half and 3-0 would have been harsh. We deserved our goal at the end.

"It was difficult because when you lose a goal so early to a phenomenal strike and you have a game plan in mind, it goes out the window after a minute and 20 seconds."