World Cup qualifying: Bolivia's Marcelo Martins joins Brazil team photo

Brazil (minus Marcelo Martins) have already qualified for next summer's World Cup

Bolivia striker Marcelo Martins took the unusual step of posing in Brazil's team photo before the teams drew 0-0 in World Cup qualifying.

Having qualified through his father, the 30-year-old played for Brazil until under-20 level, before switching to Bolivia at senior level.

Martins, who was on loan at Wigan in 2012, was invited to stand with the Brazil players before kick-off.

The five-time World Cup winners have already qualified for Russia 2018.

Elsewhere, Uruguay's qualifier in Venezuela also finished 0-0.