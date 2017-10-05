Match ends, Bolivia 0, Brazil 0.
World Cup qualifying: Bolivia's Marcelo Martins joins Brazil team photo
Bolivia striker Marcelo Martins took the unusual step of posing in Brazil's team photo before the teams drew 0-0 in World Cup qualifying.
Having qualified through his father, the 30-year-old played for Brazil until under-20 level, before switching to Bolivia at senior level.
Martins, who was on loan at Wigan in 2012, was invited to stand with the Brazil players before kick-off.
The five-time World Cup winners have already qualified for Russia 2018.
Elsewhere, Uruguay's qualifier in Venezuela also finished 0-0.
Line-ups
Bolivia
- 1Lampe
- 3ValverdeBooked at 69mins
- 16Raldes
- 5Gutiérrez
- 8Bejarano
- 6JustinianoSubstituted forCastroat 45'minutes
- 15Machado
- 4Morales
- 7ArceSubstituted forSaucedoat 79'minutes
- 9Moreno Martins
- 18FierroSubstituted forÁlvarezat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Candia
- 10Saucedo
- 11Miranda
- 12Cordano
- 13Ortíz
- 14Castro
- 17Vargas
- 19Álvarez
- 20Cuéllar
- 21Sagredo
- 22Azogue
- 23Quiñónez
Brazil
- 1Ramses Becker
- 2Dani Alves
- 14Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMarquinhosat 29'minutes
- 3Miranda
- 6Alex Sandro
- 5Casemiro
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forWillianat 66'minutes
- 15PaulinhoSubstituted forFernandinhoat 82'minutes
- 8de Oliveira Augusto
- 10Neymar
- 9Jesus
Substitutes
- 4de Jesus Nascimento
- 7Tardelli Martins
- 12de Oliveira Moraes
- 13Marquinhos
- 16Ramos
- 17Fernandinho
- 18Fred
- 19Willian
- 20Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 21Firmino
- 22Danilo
- 23Ederson
- Referee:
- Fernando Rapallini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away13
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolivia 0, Brazil 0.
Hand ball by Marquinhos (Brazil).
Hand ball by Gilbert Álvarez (Bolivia).
Corner, Bolivia. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Brazil) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carlos Lampe (Bolivia) because of an injury.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabriel Valverde (Bolivia).
Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Diego Bejarano (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Casemiro.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Valverde (Bolivia).
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabriel Valverde (Bolivia).
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernandinho.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ronald Raldes.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Fernandinho replaces Paulinho.
Hand ball by Fernando Saucedo (Bolivia).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolivia. Fernando Saucedo replaces Juan Carlos Arce.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Carlos Lampe.
Attempt saved. Willian (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Juan Carlos Arce (Bolivia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Offside, Brazil. Neymar tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Miranda (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelo Moreno (Bolivia).
Offside, Bolivia. Juan Carlos Arce tries a through ball, but Marcelo Moreno is caught offside.
Renato Augusto (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl Castro (Bolivia).
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Gabriel Valverde (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Valverde (Bolivia).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Willian replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Moreno (Bolivia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leonel Morales.
Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.